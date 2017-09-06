Irma: The Latest

Hospitals Prep For Irma

Updated: 1:22 p.m. — Abe Aboraya

Orlando Health is beginning emergency operations for Hurricane Irma.

The hospital is bringing in supplies like plywood, sandbags, food and water, as well as medical supplies. Orlando Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Eric Alberts said they are preparing for possibly getting more patients.

“There could be hospitals that are severely impacted down south that they may have to evacuate, as opposed to the preparedness evacuations ahead of time,” Alberts said. “And that’s no different than what happened in Harvey in Texas, where some of the hospitals sustained major damage and had to evacuate patients.”

Alberts said the system is taking the storm seriously, and is at a Level 1 activation of its Emergency Operations Center. Orlando Health is also seeing who is available from the 2,700 people who signed up for the Hospital Emergency Response Team.

“Once we go on lockdown from or for the storm, we would actually keep everyone here here throughout the duration of the storm,” Alberts said.

Orlando Health is the parent of Orlando Regional Medical Center, the Level 1 trauma center in Central Florida.

Getting Supplies To Florida

Updated: 12:56 p.m. — Associated Press

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state is working to get gasoline to areas experiencing shortages in advance of Hurricane Irma. Scott announced in Miami that he’s asked the governors of Alabama and Georgia to waive trucking regulations so tankers can get fuel into

He told residents of the Florida Keys that “we’re doing everything to get fuel to you as quickly as possible.” Tourists are under a mandatory evacuation order, which began Wednesday morning.

Residents will then be ordered to evacuate, but many gas stations across southern Florida are experiencing shortages.

Scott said, “we will get you out.” But he’s urging people to move quickly if they plan on evacuating, calling Irma a “life-threatening storm.”

“Do not sit and wait for this storm to come,” Scott said. “Get out now.”

Florida Keys Brace For Storm

Update: 11:18 a.m.

Irma is now navigating through the smaller islands of the Lesser Antilles, and is likely to fluctuate some in intensity over the next couple of days as it nears the larger islands of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. T

here has been a notable shift in the forecast data beyond Friday, with a tendency to show Irma making a turn toward the east coast of Florida.

“It’s incredibly important to remember that we are still likely to see significant changes to the track forecast as it relates to Florida,” said Florida Storms’ Jeff Huffman. He said the average error on either side of the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center is around 200 miles at day four and five.

Officials in the island Florida Keys are expected to announce evacuations as Hurricane Irma moves west through the Caribbean toward the state and they expect to announce a mandatory evacuation for visitors starting Wednesday and for residents starting Thursday.

The Category 5 hurricane is expected to reach Florida by the weekend.

People in South Florida raided store shelves, buying up water and other hurricane supplies. Long lines formed at gas stations and people pulled shutters out of storage and put up plywood to protect their homes and businesses.

Gov. Rick Scott is urging residents in every part of the state to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

“Get prepared. This is your responsibility. Know your evacuation zone, listen to your locals,” said Scott. “This storm has potential to devastate our state and you have to take this very seriously.”

Power companies are pre-positioning crews across Florida, and the state is doing everything possible to get as much gas quickly to the pumps, said Scott.

Scott is activating National Guard across Florida and all 6,000 members will report for duty by Friday.

The WMFE News Team & Associate Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news event, check back for updates.