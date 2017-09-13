 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Irma: Hundreds Of Elderly Residents Evacuate In Osceola County

by Emily Lang (WMFE )

The assisted living facility, Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, experienced up to four feet of flooding after Hurricane Irma passed through. On Tuesday morning, 356 elderly residents were evacuated from the facility, while close to 200 residents chose to leave.

The facility rests on the outskirts of Shingle Creek, the northernmost headwaters of the Florida Everglades.

The creek hit a historic high when water levels surpassed 62 feet. The inundation of rain runoff from Orange County, and the collection of rain over Osceola County, pushed the creek to flood into the housing community.

“It’s part of a huge system and it’s an additive or geometric effect the rain just flows into it and so not only our rain but other rain also would be accounted for that rise in the level,” said Osceola County spokesman Mark Pino.

County officials coordinated with the City of Kissimmee to get school buses for the evacuation. Residents were moved to other facilities and a special needs shelter still in place from the hurricane.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP