Irma Brings Flooding To Seminole County, More Expected Next Week

Flooding from the Little Wekiva River forced 60 residents to evacuate their west Seminole County subdivision.

They were in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. Seminole County Emergency Management says Some homes got up to three feet of water, said Seminole County Emergency Management Director Alan Harris.

Nearby, in the Altamonte Landing neighborhood, Rashelle Norouzi doesn’t have power but does have flood water right outside her home.

“The flooding’s terrible. We have cars that keep going and the water keeps pushing back towards our house,” said Norouzi. “Little sedans can’t go through the water. Last night a sedan went all the way through our grass and killed all the plumbing there, and they’ve ruined it. Yur neighbors are pretty upset.”

Seminole County is now keeping an eye on the St. Johns River, which could flood next week.

“You get the localized flooding in Orlando, Orange County, Seminole County, Brevard County” said Harris, “and that flows, all of those tributaries, creeks flows into the St Johns River.”

Harris says Seminole County got more than 18 inches of water.