Investigators Search for Swastika Spray-Painter

Investigators are searching for suspects involved in the spray-painting of swastikas near the University of Central Florida. Nearly a dozen Nazi-related symbols were spray-painted on apartment buildings and commercial buildings on Alafaya Trail. Discovered on Christmas morning, the graffiti included the German word for “forever.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as criminal mischief and not a hate crime. No targeted group or person has been identified.

The University of Central Florida’s Knightly News reports a former student and her father covered the signs with holiday wrapping paper.