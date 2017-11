Yara Ramos is a veteran teacher from Camuy, Puerto Rico. She arrived in Orlando with her four children, still ambivalent about her career.

Image credit: Elissa Nadworny

Many Puerto Ricans who survived hurricane Maria have been working frantically to restore their lives in a new home. Many are teachers, and they’ve come to Orlando to find jobs. They may never go back.

Click on the player above to listen to the story.