Intersection: YouTuber’s Fight With NCAA, Faiyaz Kara And Chef Emily Ellyn Do Brunch & Tonstartssbandht

UCF kicker Donald de La Haye has been ruled ineligible after a dispute over his popular You Tube channel. De La Haye says it’s because he refused to demonetize those videos. UCF says the student athlete was offered an option that would have allowed him to keep making videos and remain on the team… but he turned it down. What are the rules for how NCAA athletes can make money and do those rules need an update?

Then, breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but if you like to sleep in you can’t beat brunch. Orlando restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara and chef Emily Ellyn whip up some decadent breakfast and lunch dishes.

And, brothers Edwin and Andy White have been making music together for a decade. We talk to them about their latest album, touring, and how the Orlando music scene has changed since they got their start.