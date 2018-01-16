Intersection: Young Readers Learning Through Jackie Robinson’s Life Story
Jackie Robinson’s daughter is coming to Orlando for a reading of her book The Hero Two Doors Down. It explores the true story of a young fan who finds his hero – Jackie Robinson – has moved in to his neighborhood.
Sharon Robinson will be in town on Jan. 25 at the Orlando County Public Library downtown. It’s part of the library’s Sunshine State Author Series. More information here.
