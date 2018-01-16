 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Young Readers Learning Through Jackie Robinson’s Life Story

by (WMFE)
Jackie Robinson’s daughter is coming to Orlando for a reading of her book The Hero Two Doors Down. It explores the true story of a young fan who finds his hero – Jackie Robinson – has moved in to his neighborhood.

Sharon Robinson will be in town on Jan. 25 at the Orlando County Public Library downtown. It’s part of the library’s Sunshine State Author Series. More information here.

 


