Intersection: Write In Loophole

Florida has closed primary system. That means voters can only cast a ballot in the primary election for their own party’s candidate. When the winner of that primary does not face an opponent in the general election, it opens up the primary to all voters regardless of party affiliation.

But there’s a way to close up that open primary: when a write-in candidate runs.

Seminole County supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel says the so-called ‘write-in loophole’ isn’t fair to voters. Ertel joins Intersection to explain what’s wrong with the write-in loophole and how to fix it.