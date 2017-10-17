 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Write-In Loophole; MacArthur Fellow; Creative City

by (WMFE)

Florida has closed primary system. That means voters can only cast a ballot in the primary election for their own party’s candidate. But when the winner of that primary does not face an opponent in the general election, it opens up the primary to all voters regardless of party affiliation. There’s a way to close up that open primary though, when a write-in candidate runs.

Seminole County supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel says the so-called ‘write-in loophole’ isn’t fair to voters. On this episode of Intersection Ertel joins us to explain what’s wrong with the write-in loophole and how to fix it.  

MacArthur fellow Greg Asbed is the only Floridian on the list this year. Asbed shares the story of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, more than two decades working to improve the lives of farm workers in Florida. 

And we hear from Cole Nesmith, the founder of the Creative City Project. Nesmith wants his arts showcase- Immerse- to put Orlando on the cultural map like South By Southwest did for Austin.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

