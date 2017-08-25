Intersection: WMFE’s Hold On To Summer Playlist

Dan Harshbarger and Tony Mickle from the Orlando band, Beemo, joined Intersection to talk about WMFE’s Hold on to Summer Playlist, and share some words of wisdom for young musicians.

Mickle helped Young Friends of 90.7 create a Spotify playlist of Central Florida musicians. To take part and add to the Hold on to Summer Playlist, you can nominate up to five songs on wmfe.org.

Mickle said his advice for young musicians is to reach out to others in the community.

“Make friends,” said Mickle.

“That’s the first thing, this is a tight knit community and people want to see you be successful,” he said.

Harshbarger said most people in the Orlando music scene are open to helping each other.

“When they help you you’re really helping a scene and things grow that way,” Harshbarger said.

Harshbarger and Mickle will be preforming with their band, Beemo, at The Rogue Pub on Saturday, August 26th.