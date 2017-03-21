 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: White House Budget Cuts, Public Radio Funding & Art On The Train

by (WMFE)

The White House’s proposed budget aims to boost military spending and reduce spending elsewhere. Included in the budget blueprint: cuts to grants that help fund programs like Meals on Wheels.

We talk to Sarah Gurtis from the Council on Aging of Volusia County who says the waiting list for meals on wheels is growing and she’s worried about what a slimmed down federal budget could mean for those seniors.

We’ll also ask a panel of experts about the prospect of a defunded Corporation for Public Broadcasting. What does that mean for NPR, and public radio stations like WMFE?

And, seeing an artwork can be a moving experience. A new exhibit takes that idea literally sticking artworks all over a SunRail train car. We hop on the train and talk to the designer who came up with the idea for Art is Moving and some of the artists whose works you can see as the train rolls through Orlando.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

