Intersection


Intersection: What’s Next For The Rollout Of Amendment 4

by (WMFE)
Photo: Emily Lang, WMFE

On Tuesday morning, former felons, or returning citizens as they prefer to be called, registered to vote at supervisors of elections offices all across Florida.

That’s as a new constitutional amendment took effect restoring the right to vote to former felons who have completed their sentences, with the exception of those convicted of murder or sex crimes.

Amendment 4 affects about 1.5 million people in the state of Florida. 

It’s a watershed moment for advocates of voting rights, who wrote the amendment to be as straightforward as possible. But what happens may not be so straightforward, as WLRN reporter Danny Rivero explains. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

