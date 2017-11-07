Intersection: Whats Next For Orlando City’s Soccer Team

The Orlando City soccer team missed the play-offs for the third consecutive year, so is it time to do some soul searching? With Kaká leaving the team with the possibility of others to follow, the Orlando City team has some rebuilding to do.

Orlando Sentinel sports reporter Alicia DelGallo joined Intersection to talk about the Orlando City MLS team.

She said there are mixed emotions about Kaká’s departure.

“Because of his high salary the Orlando City faithful are looking forward to seeing what the club can do with that money,” she said.

“And there’s also the contingency that recognizes who he is and what a legend he is and how special it was to be able to get to see him play in person.”

Del Gallo said if Orlando loses Cyle Larin they would need a goal score that could work in a two-striker system with Dom Dwyer.

“Someone dynamic that can play off of Dom and someone who’s strong as well,” Del Gallo said.