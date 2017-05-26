 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: What Does Florida’s Education Bill Mean For Students & Teachers?

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Public School advocates are railing against Florida’s education bill- calling for a veto. They say there’s not enough money in it for public schools. Public charter schools, on the other hand, see a lot to be happy about in the bill, which they say could be a “game changer” by giving students more access to high quality charter schools.

Malcolm Thomas, superintendent for the Escambia County school district, joins us to explain why the Superintendents’ Association is calling for a veto. Also joining the conversation: Orlando Sentinel education reporter Annie Martin, and Trimmel Gomes, host of the Rotunda podcast in Tallahassee.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

