Intersection: What Does Florida’s Education Bill Mean For Students & Teachers?

Public School advocates are railing against Florida’s education bill- calling for a veto. They say there’s not enough money in it for public schools. Public charter schools, on the other hand, see a lot to be happy about in the bill, which they say could be a “game changer” by giving students more access to high quality charter schools.

Malcolm Thomas, superintendent for the Escambia County school district, joins us to explain why the Superintendents’ Association is calling for a veto. Also joining the conversation: Orlando Sentinel education reporter Annie Martin, and Trimmel Gomes, host of the Rotunda podcast in Tallahassee.