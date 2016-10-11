Intersection: Voter Registration, Hurricane Matthew Impacts & Singer-Songwriter Bailey Callahan

The deadline for Floridians to register to vote has been extended for one day.

That’s after Hurricane Matthew grazed the state last week, knocking out power to a million homes and the Florida Democratic party sued Gov. Rick Scott, asking him to extend the deadline for a week.

Scott said people have had plenty of time to register, and he wouldn’t extend the deadline. But Monday, night a federal judge ordered the deadline extended by 24 hours.

We talk to Seminole County Supervisor of elections Mike Ertel about the merits of extending voter registration deadlines plus how and where people can sign up to vote and how this highly charged presidential campaign is driving registration.

Then, Christopher Emrich, who’s an expert in how people respond to hazards and disasters explains why more than a decade on from the ‘04 hurricane season the power grid is still vulnerable to big storms.

And, singer songwriter Bailey Callahan has her heart set on Nashville. She joins us for an in studio performance. First this news.