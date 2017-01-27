Intersection: Voter Fraud, Growing Bolder & Space Coast Symphany Orchestra

​President​ ​Trump​ ​has called ​for​ ​an​ ​investigation​ ​into​ ​voter​ ​fraud. Elections​ ​officials​ ​say​ ​widespread​ ​voter​ ​fraud​ ​is​ ​rare, but they’re worried about chilling effect of erosion of public confidence in the electoral process. Will distrust about US elections keep people away from the polls? On today’s program we’re joined by Central Florida elections workers to talk about just how secure your vote is.

Then, Marc Middleton and Bill Shafer have a decade under their belt at Growing Bolder: the media company Middleton founded after walking away from television news. The growing bolder hosts join us to talk about the connection between lifestyle, attitude and health and keeping a fledgling media company going through the recession.

And, Aaron Collins knew he wanted to be a conductor after watching the movie Jurassic Park as a kid. He went on to meet John Williams, who composed the score, and other musical heroes like Danny Elfman. And film scores are part of the music he performs with the Space Coast Symphony each year. A conversation with Aaron Collins.