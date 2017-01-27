 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Voter Fraud, Growing Bolder & Space Coast Symphany Orchestra

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

​President​ ​Trump​ ​has called ​for​ ​an​ ​investigation​ ​into​ ​voter​ ​fraud. Elections​ ​officials​ ​say​ ​widespread​ ​voter​ ​fraud​ ​is​ ​rare, but they’re worried about chilling effect of erosion of public confidence in the electoral process. Will distrust about US elections keep people away from the polls? On today’s program we’re joined by Central Florida elections workers to talk about just how secure your vote is.

Then, Marc Middleton and Bill Shafer have a decade under their belt at Growing Bolder: the media company Middleton founded after walking away from television news. The growing bolder hosts join us to talk about the connection between lifestyle, attitude and health and keeping a fledgling media company going through the recession.

And, Aaron Collins knew he wanted to be a conductor after watching the movie Jurassic Park as a kid. He went on to meet John Williams, who composed the score, and other musical heroes like Danny Elfman. And film scores are part of the music he performs with the Space Coast Symphony each year. A conversation with Aaron Collins.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP