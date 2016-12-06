Intersection: Volusia’s New Sheriff, Stealth Learning At The Science Center, & Orlando’s Ballet

On January 1, Mike Chitwood takes over as Volusia County sheriff.

He’s been the chief of police in Daytona Beach for 10 years. As sheriff he’ll oversee law enforcement in a growing, and increasingly diverse county and he says he wants his deputies to reflect that diversity.

Chitwood sits down with Intersection to talk about how he plans to engage with the community and back up deputies as they answer calls.

Then, we take a look at the Orlando Science Center’s revamped Kids Town: the interactive exhibit for toddlers to elementary school kids that wraps up science in a theme-park style entertainment package. Science Center president JoAnn Newman and vice president of education Heather Norton chat about overcoming obstacles to STEM education.

And the Orlando Ballet’s getting ready for its annual performance of the Nutcracker. Artistic Director Robert Hill explains what keeps the crowds coming back to this holiday favorite and the kinds of performances he sees in the ballet’s future.