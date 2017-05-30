Intersection: Veteran Entrepreneurs, Space Coast Business, Hurricane Prep & Library Social Work

For veterans returning to civilian life- the transition can be a challenge. Back in December, UCF’s business incubation center launched a program to help veteran entrepreneurs hit the ground running.

On this episode of Intersection we’ll check back in with UCF’s Ricardo Garcia, and talk to retired Air Force veteran Rick Bugg, who’s developing a business to help children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

From veteran entrepreneurs to the business of space- in Brevard County commercial space exploration is driving business development. Troy Post with the North Brevard Economic Development Zone explains what’s new on the space coast.

Hurricane season starts in a couple days. Just how prepared are you? Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris is hoping for rain to ease the drought- just not too much of it. And he reveals the secrets of the best hurricane preparedness kit in the county.

And: check out a book, chat with a social worker? Orange County Public Libraries now has a social worker on staff. We chat with Dr. Stem Mahlatini about her work, and why the library is an ideal place for a social worker.