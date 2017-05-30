 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Veteran Entrepreneurs, Space Coast Business, Hurricane Prep & Library Social Work

by (WMFE)

For veterans returning to civilian life- the transition can be a challenge. Back in December, UCF’s business incubation center launched a program to help veteran entrepreneurs hit the ground running.

On this episode of Intersection we’ll check back in with UCF’s Ricardo Garcia, and talk to retired Air Force veteran Rick Bugg, who’s developing a business to help children and adults with intellectual  disabilities.

From veteran entrepreneurs to the business of space- in Brevard County commercial space exploration is driving business development. Troy Post with the North Brevard Economic Development Zone explains what’s new on the space coast.

Hurricane season starts in a couple days. Just how prepared are you? Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris is hoping for rain to ease the drought- just not too much of it. And he reveals the secrets of the best hurricane preparedness kit in the county.

And: check out a book, chat with a social worker? Orange County Public Libraries now has a social worker on staff. We chat with Dr. Stem Mahlatini about her work, and why the library is an ideal place for a social worker.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

