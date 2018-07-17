Intersection: Veteran Entrepreneurs; Page 15; Animal Shelter

Entrepreneurship is hard. One third of all startups fail by their second year. Combine that with the challenges veterans face on their return to civilian life, veteran entrepreneurs could use some support. To help veterans get their businesses up and running, UCF’s business incubation program is partnering with Veterans Florida, to provide training and mentorship.

On this episode of Intersection, we check in with UCF’s Veteran Entrepreneurship Manager Ricardo Garcia and John Burns, president and CEO of Eagle Six, about the unique challenges of starting a business as a veteran.

Then, a summer camp with a difference. Page 15 in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood focuses on writing skills for students. Part of the challenge though, is getting kids to put the phone aside. We revisit a conversation with Julia Young and Paul Driscoll of Page 15, about writing, editing, and learning to love the process of creation as much as the finished text.

And- after the July 4th holiday- animal shelters typically get an influx of dogs, scared by fireworks. It’s kitten season too, which means kennel space is at a premium. And it’s not just cats and dogs- Lake County has a lot of pigs, and a stray Emu. So how are shelters dealing with the summer time menagerie? Whitney Boylston, director of Lake County Animal Services and Diane Summers, program manager with Orange County Animal Services, join Intersection to explain.