Intersection: Vacation Rentals; I-4 Politics; Hanna Skrobko

Orlando’s new rules around vacation rentals- like Air B n B– kicked in on July first. The city’s identified hundred of properties that are being rented out on vacation rental websites… and they’re in the process of trying to bring the owners into compliance. One aspect of the ordinance- the owner has to live on property and be there when paying guests are staying.

On this episode of Intersection we hear from property owner Jenny Morrison who says the city is over-reaching with the ordnance. And chief city planner Jason Burton lays out what Orlando is doing to regulate vacation rentals- and to keep neighboring property owners happy- in one of the most visited cities in the country.

Then- with the midterm elections just over a month away, candidates are crisscrossing the state of Florida, trying to shore up their base- and get their message out to independent and undecided voters in this purple state. That makes for some heated rhetoric and a barrage of attack ads.

We check in with the Orlando Sentinel’s politics editor Steve Lemongello, about how the home stretch of the mid terms looks from the I-4 corridor.

And- from the Rolling Stones to Daft Punk… former record store owner Hanna Skrobko talks about some of her favorite records from the 70s through today.