 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Turning A Pasture Into A Test Track

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

SunTrax is being built on a 400 acre site in Polk County. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Transportation is building a test track in a pasture in Polk County.

The track is roughly the size of the Daytona International Speedway, and while the vehicles won’t quite get up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. speeds on the two and a quarter mile track, they’ll still be able to hit speeds of 70 mph.

Paul Satchfield, Program Management Administrator with Florida Turnpike Enterprise, explains that’s fast enough to test out new toll technology.

And he says the facility will be used to research automated and connected vehicles.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP