Intersection: Trends In Taste

by (WMFE)
Chef Emily Ellyn and Orlando Sentinel journalist Lauren Delgado. Photo: Isaac Babcock / WMFE

At WMFE’s quarterly Speaker Series, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne and a panel of food journalists and chefs discussed the every-changing tastes and trends here in central Florida.

Pastry Chef Santiago Corral, chef and culinary personality Emily Ellyn, Orlando Weekly Restaurant Critic Faiyaz Kara and Orlando Sentinel multimedia food reporter Lauren Delgado joined a live audience last week to talk about the evolving food scene in central Florida. Chef Santiago Corral started the conversation by talking about Central Florida’s growing pastry scene.


