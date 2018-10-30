Intersection: Transgender Rights; Don Price Retires; City Unseen

A report that the Federal government could narrow the definition of gender is raising alarm in the LGBTQ community.

According to the New York Times a memo shows the Department of Health and Human Services is leading an effort to define a person’s gender as biological, immutable and defined by their genitalia at birth.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by Christopher Cuevas of QLatinX and trans rights advocate Jordyn Victoria Laos for a conversation about how the LGBTQ community in Orlando is reacting to the news, and the level of support they’re finding at the local and state level. 7

The sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, is retiring after more than 3 decades with the city.

Part of Price’s role has been helping Central Florida families through their worst moments, and he’s also developed a following for his popular Greenwood Cemetery tours, telling stories of the history of Orlando. Although Price is moving on- he says he’ll continue his guided tours of the cemetery.

And the technology that powered the Pokemon Go craze finds new expression in the world of art. From drawings that assemble into 3D objects before your eyes, to a door that opens into an artist’s studio, a new exhibit called City Unseen reveals the potential of Augmented Reality art. Patrick Kahn of Snap! gallery in Orlando explains how it works.