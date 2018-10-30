 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Transgender Rights; Don Price Retires; City Unseen

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

A report that the Federal government could narrow the definition of gender is raising alarm in the LGBTQ community.

According to the New York Times a memo shows the Department of Health and Human Services is leading an effort to define a person’s gender as biological, immutable and defined by their genitalia at birth.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by Christopher Cuevas of QLatinX and trans rights advocate Jordyn Victoria Laos for a conversation about how the LGBTQ community in Orlando is reacting to the news, and the level of support they’re finding at the local and state level. 7

The sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, is retiring after more than 3 decades with the city.

Part of Price’s role has been helping Central Florida families through their worst moments, and he’s also developed a following for his popular Greenwood Cemetery tours, telling stories of the history of Orlando. Although Price is moving on- he says he’ll continue his guided tours of the cemetery. 

And the technology that powered the Pokemon Go craze finds new expression in the world of art. From drawings that assemble into 3D objects before your eyes, to a door that opens into an artist’s studio, a new exhibit called City Unseen reveals the potential of Augmented Reality art. Patrick Kahn of Snap! gallery in Orlando explains how it works. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP