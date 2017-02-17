 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Toll Roads

by (WMFE)
Toll lanes are coming to I-4. Photo: Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida has more miles of toll roads than any other state. Still more toll roads are planned- including toll lanes on the I – 4 Ultimate expansion.

So just how important are toll roads to the overall plan for Central Florida roadways? What effect do they have on traffic patterns and driving habits? And what happens to the tolls once a new toll road is paid off?

Central Florida Expressway Authority vice chair Fred Hawkins and Transportation reporter Dan Tracy- who recently wrote about the I-4 Ultimate and toll lanes for Orlando Magazine-  join the program to discuss the latest on tolls. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

