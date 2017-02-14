 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Florida Road Trips Inspire Novelist Tim Dorsey

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Tim Dorsey. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Tim Dorsey. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Florida crime writer Tim Dorsey’s written 20 novels starring anti hero Serge Storms, and he’s not slowing down. 

Dorsey wrote his first crime novel while he was a night metro editor at the Tampa Tribune.

In 1999 he quit the newspaper business to become a full time novelist, and now Dorsey’s on tour with his latest adventure-Clownfish Blues.

He talked to Intersection on a stop at Writer’s Block book store in Winter Park.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP