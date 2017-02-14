Intersection: Florida Road Trips Inspire Novelist Tim Dorsey

Florida crime writer Tim Dorsey’s written 20 novels starring anti hero Serge Storms, and he’s not slowing down.

Dorsey wrote his first crime novel while he was a night metro editor at the Tampa Tribune.

In 1999 he quit the newspaper business to become a full time novelist, and now Dorsey’s on tour with his latest adventure-Clownfish Blues.

He talked to Intersection on a stop at Writer’s Block book store in Winter Park.