 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Theme Park Trade Show; Irma & Agriculture; Murder On The Space Coast

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

More than 1,000 exhibitors pack the Orange County Convention Center this week for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ annual expo.

It’s not just a chance to see the latest technology in rides, though, the miles of exhibits has something for everyone.

On this episode of Intersection, Orlando Business Journal reporter Rich Bilbao and Orlando Weekly arts and culture columnist Seth Kubersky preview the IAAPA expo and offer a glimpse of what the future holds for theme park visitors.

Hurricane Irma hammered citrus growers, but Florida is home to a lot of other vegetable and fruit production too. How are those other growers faring, two months after the storm? Lisa Lochridge of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association joins Intersection for an update. 

And we talk to Florida Today news columnist John A. Torres about his award winning podcast, Murder on the Space Coast.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP