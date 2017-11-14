Intersection: Theme Park Trade Show; Irma & Agriculture; Murder On The Space Coast

More than 1,000 exhibitors pack the Orange County Convention Center this week for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ annual expo.

It’s not just a chance to see the latest technology in rides, though, the miles of exhibits has something for everyone.

On this episode of Intersection, Orlando Business Journal reporter Rich Bilbao and Orlando Weekly arts and culture columnist Seth Kubersky preview the IAAPA expo and offer a glimpse of what the future holds for theme park visitors.

Hurricane Irma hammered citrus growers, but Florida is home to a lot of other vegetable and fruit production too. How are those other growers faring, two months after the storm? Lisa Lochridge of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association joins Intersection for an update.

And we talk to Florida Today news columnist John A. Torres about his award winning podcast, Murder on the Space Coast.