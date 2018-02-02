 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: The Week In Politics

by (WMFE)
Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A controversial ad highlighting sanctuary cities brings immigration front and center to the Gubernatorial race. Democratic Candidate Andrew Gillum says he’ll debate the issue with Republican speaker of the house and potential candidate Richard Corcoran.

How important is immigration to you in the race for the governor’s mansion? Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel unpack this and other legislative stories from Tallahassee. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

