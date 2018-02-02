Intersection: The Week In Politics
A controversial ad highlighting sanctuary cities brings immigration front and center to the Gubernatorial race. Democratic Candidate Andrew Gillum says he’ll debate the issue with Republican speaker of the house and potential candidate Richard Corcoran.
How important is immigration to you in the race for the governor’s mansion? Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel unpack this and other legislative stories from Tallahassee.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity