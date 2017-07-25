Intersection: The Voter Rolls, The Food Scene & Remembering Billy Manes

The ACLU is suing the federal government over the President’s commission looking into voter fraud. Florida says it will only hand over what’s already in the public record, but the ACLU is worried about the commission collecting a national database of voters that includes partial social security numbers and claims the commission’s work is not open enough to the public.

We’re looking at voter rolls in the Sunshine state. A national organization called ERIC is helping a network of states to clean up their voter rolls and wants Florida to join since so many people move here from somewhere else. Local and state elections officials say a lot of work is done on the ground level to keep the rolls as clean as possible.We examine voter fraud in Florida and what’s being done to make sure it’s not happening here.

Americans are eating out in record numbers and changing the restaurant industry in the process. Food critic Scott Joseph, UCF professor Robb Seltzer and Food truck guru Mark Baratelli look at changes and trends taking a bite out of traditional restaurants.

And celebrating the life of Orlando icon Billy Manes.