Intersection: The State Of Sustainability

When we think of sustainability, we tend to think of environmentally friendly initiatives to help make the planet a better place. And while that’s true, there’s plenty of other layers to the challenge of creating a sustainable city.

So what are those layers? And how is central Florida leading the charge to become a sustainable community?

Joining the program to talk about the state of sustainability is Chris Castro, Director of Sustainability for the City of Orlando, Clayton Louis Ferrara, Executive Director of IDEAS for US and Ken LaRoe, Founder and CEO of First Green Bank.


