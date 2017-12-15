Intersection: The State of Sustainability, Launch Photographer Michael Seeley & An Irish Fiddle Jam

The city of Orlando is leading the way when it comes to becoming a sustainable city from a downtown-wide recycling program to 5,000 backyard composters, cities across the state are looking to Orlando for guidance. But sustainability is more than just becoming environmentally friendly.

Today on Intersection, a conversation with sustainability leaders who work to make the world a better place by making it a bit greener and how other factors, like social equality, play into creating a better planet.

Then, by day he’s a healthcare executive but just about any other time he’s photographing the cosmos including launches from the space coast. Rocket photographer Michael Seeley joins the program to talk about his journey from amateur photographer to gracing the pages of National Geographic and Smithsonian.

And, grab a pint and rosin up your bow. A trip to the Harp & Celt Pub for a traditional Irish fiddle jam. How one couple has kept the spirit of Irish folk music alive here in central Florida for nearly two decades.