Intersection: The State Of Sports In The City Beautiful

View from the endzone, BrightHouse Networks stadium. Photo: birwin01 via Wikimedia Commons

The UCF Knights are riding high on a 25 game winning streak, but that wasn’t enough for the college football playoff semifinals. The Orlando Magic are off to a solid start this season, so can they keep it up? And Orlando City failed to make the playoffs once more- what does the future for the soccer club look like?

Joining Intersection to talk about the state of sports in Orlando are Jeff Sharon, managing editor of the Black & Gold BanneretPhillip Rossman- Reich, editor at Orlando Magic Daily and host of the podcast Locked on Magic, and Jordan Culver, staff writer at Pro Soccer USA.

 


