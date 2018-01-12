Intersection: The State of Faith, Trivia Night & The Matt Burke Band

When it comes to religion, there’s been a rise of the nones — those who consider themselves atheists, agnostic or non affiliated with a religion. A quarter of adults and even more millennials clocked in as a “none.”

So what’s going on? We’ll take a dive into the state of faith with the three wise guys from “Friends Talking Faith.”

Then, trivia nights have popped up all over central Florida. The events pack bars and restaurants across the region as people compete for the claim of trivia master. So what’s the appeal? And how is the game changing in the age of smartphones and watches?

And, Matt Burke of the DeLand-based Matt Burke Band stops by to talk about his soul and funk influences and how he’s bringing some Chicago Blues to the Sunshine State.