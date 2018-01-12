 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The State of Faith, Trivia Night & The Matt Burke Band

by (WMFE)

When it comes to religion, there’s been a rise of the nones — those who consider themselves atheists, agnostic or non affiliated with a religion. A quarter of adults and even more millennials clocked in as a “none.”

So what’s going on? We’ll take a dive into the state of faith with the three wise guys from “Friends Talking Faith.”

Then, trivia nights have popped up all over central Florida. The events pack bars and restaurants across the region as people compete for the claim of trivia master. So what’s the appeal? And how is the game changing in the age of smartphones and watches?

And, Matt Burke of the DeLand-based Matt Burke Band stops by to talk about his soul and funk influences and how he’s bringing some Chicago Blues to the Sunshine State.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP