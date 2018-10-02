 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: The Rollercoaster Ride Of Orlando Magic Fandom

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Irwin "Dr. Coach' Hudson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Orlando Magic’s embarking on its 30th season. It’s been a roller coaster ride for fans over the last three decades. Now they’re hoping for a change in fortunes.

Joining Intersection for a conversation about the Magic is basketball trainer and coach Irwin Hudson, who’s been following the team for 27 years. 

“The atmosphere, when I first got here about 27 years ago, seeing people’s reaction to having a new franchise in town was just amazing,” says Hudson.

“Right now, we’re just hopeful we can get us a solid team,” he says.

We’ve got a new coach coming in, hopefully everything comes together where we can actually win basketball games. Winning trumps everything else. We can have fun, we’re having a great time, but when it comes down to it, winning is everything.”


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP