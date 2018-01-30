 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: The Rise Of E Sports

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Ben Noel (l) and Alex Jebailey.

E-sports- competitive video gaming- draws big crowds. Last summer gamers competed for big prize money at the Call of Duty World League Championships in Orlando. For more on the world of E-Sports, we revisit a conversation that first aired on Intersection last May.

Alex Jebailey, director of CEO Gaming, hosts fighting game tournaments in Orlando, and Ben Noel is the executive director of the Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy at the University of Central Florida.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP