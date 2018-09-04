 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Intersection: The Puerto Rican Vote And Mid-Term Elections

by (WMFE)
Latino voters could decide the next election, if parties can get their voting bases to consolidate the vote. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

While some of the results in last week’s primary election defied expectations, turnout was also high. So what does that mean for the general election in November?

For  a closer look at the impact of one group of voters – Puerto Ricans- in Florida on the midterm elections, Intersection talked to Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington,  Jorge Duany, Director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, and Betsy Francheschini, senior state director of programs and policies with the Hispanic Federation. 

Arrington, Duany and Franceschini discuss how voter outreach groups are connecting with brand new residents in the state of Florida and trying to get their needs addressed by candidates in the mid term elections, and how supervisors of elections are working to accommodate new voters.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

