Intersection: The Puerto Rican Vote And Mid-Term Elections

While some of the results in last week’s primary election defied expectations, turnout was also high. So what does that mean for the general election in November?

For a closer look at the impact of one group of voters – Puerto Ricans- in Florida on the midterm elections, Intersection talked to Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington, Jorge Duany, Director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, and Betsy Francheschini, senior state director of programs and policies with the Hispanic Federation.

Arrington, Duany and Franceschini discuss how voter outreach groups are connecting with brand new residents in the state of Florida and trying to get their needs addressed by candidates in the mid term elections, and how supervisors of elections are working to accommodate new voters.