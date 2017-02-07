 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: The Plight & Potential Of A1A In Daytona Beach

by (WMFE)
Photo: Matthew Peddie

Daytona boasts America’s most famous beach. But as News Journal editor Pat Rice found while driving his son to work and back during his winter break, the beachfront property doesn’t always live up to the hype.

“Maybe 2017 will be remembered some day as the year when things turned around along A1A,” Rice wrote in recent editorial.

Rice takes Intersection’s Matthew Peddie on a ride down A1A to see what’s there now and what could be.

The approach to A1A. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
A derelict hotel along A1A. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Pat Rice surveys the beach from the site where a Hard Rock Hotel was promised. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
World's most famous beach. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Beach driving is one of the draws of Daytona. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
The Desert Inn is being renovated. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
One of the beachside lots along A1A. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Looking North along A1A. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
The Streamline Hotel, where Nascar was dreamed up. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

