Intersection: The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra just launched its 25th season. Artistic Director, Eric Jacobsen joined Intersection to talk about the season which is packed with everything from pop to Celtic harp music to the classics, and the new concert hall taking shape in Orlando.

Jacobsen said he can’t wait to be in a hall built just for the Orlando Philharmonic.

“1,700 seats, a beautiful acoustic space, and a place where an orchestra can continue to grow and find it’s sound and sort of curate a type of soundscape,” he said.

“That will be very special for that space.”

Jacobsen said the hall is scheduled to be finished in 2020.

In May 2018 cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Jacobsen’s brother, violinist Colin Jacobsen, will perform with the orchestra.

“When [Ma] plays, I feel that he can step away from the mechanics and the physicality of playing an instrument and sort of transcend music making,” he said.

“He speaks with his music instrument. He preaches with his instrument. He is vulnerable with his instrument, and all those thing translate to a human experience that we all look forward to.”

Details about the Orlando Philharmonic season are at www.orlandophil.org.