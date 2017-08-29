 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: The Opioid Addiction Crisis And ‘Body Brokering’

by (WMFE)
Heroin overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Florida.

South Florida is home to an addiction treatment industry, and as the opioid crisis intensifies, more people are headed to South Florida for treatment.

WLRN’s Peter Haden has reported on the treatment industry, which revolves around so-called sober homes, halfway houses where people recovering from addiction can get clean.  But, while some sober home operators want to get their residents well, others see addicts as a payday.

“It’s about recruiting. Recruiting patients or clients with good insurance,” says Haden.

He joins us to explain the practice of ‘body brokering’- where drug treatment centers pay kickbacks to the owners of sober homes to send them patients.


