 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The National Space Council, Training Deputies To be Guardians & Saxophonist Malo Kingsley

by (WMFE)

The US National Space Council, disbanded for nearly a quarter of a century, was reformed last week. The council will oversee space policy across NASA, intelligence organizations and the military. And it’s headed up by vice president Mike Pence, who stopped by the Kennedy Space Center for a tour Thursday.

Where is this administration going when it comes to space exploration? What kind of job does vice president Mike Pence have ahead of him as he guides the US government through this new era of space exploration? And what does it mean for the private companies and government contractors lining up in Florida for a piece of the cosmic action?

Then, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood promised a new start for the office when he pinned on the badge six months ago. Now a sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave while the FDLE investigates the fatal shooting of a man at a Racetrac gas station last week. We’ll hear from the sheriff on training his deputies to be guardians rather than warriors.

And, an encore performance of music from young jazz musician Malo Kingsley.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

