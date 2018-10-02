 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: The Kavanaugh Hearings And The Mid Term Elections

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Senate judicial committee hearings for Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh galvanized voters on both sides of the aisle. As well as shining a light on the deep divide already present in the polarized politics of 2018, what do the hearings foreshadow about the general election?

Distinguished professor emerita with USF’s Department of Government and International Affairs Susan MacManus describes last week’s hearing as ‘Combustible, and certainly furthering the deep partisan divide not only in the US but also in Florida.” 

“It’s going to spike turnout in both parties,” she says.

MacManus tells Intersection the ‘Me Too’ movement has driven a lot more women to run for office in this mid term election.

“Lots of new candidates, lots of first time candidates, 122 women running for the state legislature,” she says.

“All in all, one of the most exciting mid terms I’ve had the opportunity to witness.”

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP