Intersection: The Kavanaugh Hearings And The Mid Term Elections

The Senate judicial committee hearings for Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh galvanized voters on both sides of the aisle. As well as shining a light on the deep divide already present in the polarized politics of 2018, what do the hearings foreshadow about the general election?

Distinguished professor emerita with USF’s Department of Government and International Affairs Susan MacManus describes last week’s hearing as ‘Combustible, and certainly furthering the deep partisan divide not only in the US but also in Florida.”

“It’s going to spike turnout in both parties,” she says.

MacManus tells Intersection the ‘Me Too’ movement has driven a lot more women to run for office in this mid term election.

“Lots of new candidates, lots of first time candidates, 122 women running for the state legislature,” she says.

“All in all, one of the most exciting mid terms I’ve had the opportunity to witness.”