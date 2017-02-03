Intersection: The Impact Of Immigration Executive Order
Protest and panic from many as President Trump’s executive order on immigration took effect last weekend. Others applauded the president for following through on promises made on the campaign trail.
The executive order suspends new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocks travelers from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days.
What are the practical implications for Central Floridians affected by the order?
Joining the program:
- Florida Republican Congressman Ted Yoho
- Eduardo Mucciolo, Professor and Chair at the University of Central Florida’s Department of Physics
- Anna Eskamani, a first generation Iranian American who was at the protest at Orlando International Airport last weekend
- Nayef Mubarak, a lawyer who helped the detained travelers at the airport
- Wade Vose, an attorney and Republican political analyst.
