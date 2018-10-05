 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Intersection: The Home Stretch Of The Mid Term Elections From The I-4 Corridor

by (WMFE)
With the midterm elections just over a month away, candidates are crisscrossing the state of Florida, trying to shore up their base, and get their message out to independent and undecided voters in this purple state. That makes for some heated rhetoric and a barrage of attack ads.

We check in with the Orlando Sentinel’s politics editor Steve Lemongello, about how the home stretch of the mid terms looks from the I-4 corridor.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

