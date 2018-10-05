Intersection: The Home Stretch Of The Mid Term Elections From The I-4 Corridor
With the midterm elections just over a month away, candidates are crisscrossing the state of Florida, trying to shore up their base, and get their message out to independent and undecided voters in this purple state. That makes for some heated rhetoric and a barrage of attack ads.
We check in with the Orlando Sentinel’s politics editor Steve Lemongello, about how the home stretch of the mid terms looks from the I-4 corridor.
