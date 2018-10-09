Intersection: The Gubernatorial Candidates’ Education Platforms

As the candidates vying to be the next governor of Florida head into the last weeks of campaigning, education is one issue that’s drawing a lot of attention. In particular how to boost funding for education – one of the biggest chunks of the state budget.

From the education desk this week we’re joined by WLRN’s education reporter Jessica Bakeman, for a closer look at the platforms of gubernatorial candidates, Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation