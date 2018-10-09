 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Intersection: The Gubernatorial Candidates’ Education Platforms

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

As the candidates vying to be the next governor of Florida head into the last weeks of campaigning, education is one issue that’s drawing a lot of attention. In particular how to boost funding for education – one of the biggest chunks of the state budget.

From the education desk this week we’re joined by WLRN’s education reporter Jessica Bakeman, for a closer look at the platforms of gubernatorial candidates, Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP