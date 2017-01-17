 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: The Future of Malls

by (WMFE)

If you walked round one of the big shopping malls in Central Florida over the holidays, the Florida Mall or Milenia, you’d think business was booming.

Although elsewhere in the Orlando area, some malls aren’t doing so well. Artegon just announced it will shut its doors in a couple weeks and Fashion Square Mall on Colonial Drive filed for bankruptcy trying to stave off foreclosure.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie was joined by retail reporter Kyle Arnold, Orlando Sentinel retail reporter, to talk about the mall economy. Also, John Crossman with Crossman and Company, a retail leasing management and investment sales firm in Orlando. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Radio Intern

rintern

TOP