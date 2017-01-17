Intersection: The Future of Malls

If you walked round one of the big shopping malls in Central Florida over the holidays, the Florida Mall or Milenia, you’d think business was booming.

Although elsewhere in the Orlando area, some malls aren’t doing so well. Artegon just announced it will shut its doors in a couple weeks and Fashion Square Mall on Colonial Drive filed for bankruptcy trying to stave off foreclosure.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie was joined by retail reporter Kyle Arnold, Orlando Sentinel retail reporter, to talk about the mall economy. Also, John Crossman with Crossman and Company, a retail leasing management and investment sales firm in Orlando.