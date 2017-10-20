 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: The Florida Project

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
Image: Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince in the film “The Florida Project”.

The Florida Project tells the story of six year old Moonee and her mother, who live in a motel on US 192, just outside Disney World. The film’s garnering rave reviews for its sympathetic yet unsparing depiction of poverty.

Chris Bergoch the movie’s co-writer and producer joined Intersection to talk about how the Florida Project was created.

Bergoch described a scene where Moonee, played by Brooklynn Prince, and her friend were trying to find the end of a rainbow. While shooting the scene a real double rainbow appeared.

“We just sort of stopped everything we were doing cancelled that scene in that moment and we needed to take advantage of the real rainbow just because it was magical, right over the magic castle,” Bergoch said.

“We couldn’t use it in the same scene that we had written, so we just had to come up with an impromptu moment, and the kids had to go with it.”

Bergoch said the response to the film has been overwhelming.

“The fact that it’s even on the screen, for me, is the biggest dream come true,” he said.

“Then to actually have people seem to be liking this thing is just beyond anything I an even comprehend, and it still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

The Florida Project will be playing until October 26th at the Enzian.


