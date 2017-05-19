 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: The Florida Legislature & Transparency

by (WMFE)
First Amendment Foundation president Barbara Petersen says Governor Rick Scott should veto the budget, because of how it was crafted. Just how much sunshine beams down on the legislative process in Tallahassee, and is it enough?

“This seemed to be be from all accounts, including my own experience, to be far more secretive than it has in past years,” says Petersen.

Petersen joins Intersection to explain why she thinks the state’s sunshine laws are in danger.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

