Intersection: The Florida Legislature & Transparency

First Amendment Foundation president Barbara Petersen says Governor Rick Scott should veto the budget, because of how it was crafted. Just how much sunshine beams down on the legislative process in Tallahassee, and is it enough?

“This seemed to be be from all accounts, including my own experience, to be far more secretive than it has in past years,” says Petersen.

Petersen joins Intersection to explain why she thinks the state’s sunshine laws are in danger.