Intersection Podcast


Intersection: The Black LGBTQ Community After Pulse, Unity In The Faith Community, And Leadership During Healing

On Orlando United day, one year after the shooting at Pulse, the community gathered at events across the city to mourn the 49 victims, pay tribute to the first responders, and comfort the survivors and their families.

We’re joined by Reverend Bryan Fulwider, Imam Muhammad Musri, and Rabbi Steve Engel, for a conversation about how the faith community responded to the tragedy.

Later in the show we’ll hear from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Teresa Jacobs, who helped steer Orlando through the tragedy, and who reflect on how the city’s darkest hour showed the community at its best.

But first we’ll hear from a club promoter and activist who says there’s still a lot of work to do for the city to be truly united.


