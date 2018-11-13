 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: The Biggest Theme Park Trade Show Hits Town

by (WMFE)
Susy Storey. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Theme parks are a big part of the Central Florida economy. This week the Orange County Convention Center hosts the biggest theme park trade show of them all- IAAPA

More than ten miles of aisles display everything from water slides to virtual reality headsets and the machines that make the food that keeps amusement park patrons fueled up.

Intersection’s Brendan Byrne gets a glimpse into the future of the theme park industry with Susy Storey with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. 


