Intersection: The Battle Over Health Insurance; Big Spending In Political Campaigns

The Republican quest to repeal and replace Obamacare didn’t get the votes it needed. So where does the debate over health insurance go from here, and what does it mean for the one point seven million Floridians signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act?

Intersection’s Matthew Peddie is joined by political analysts Dick Batchelor & Chris Carmody, taking the pulse on the health insurance battle in Florida and getting an update on big spending campaigns from the Governor’s mansion to Capitol Hill.