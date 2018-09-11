 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: The Adult Literacy League

by (WMFE)
Wikimedia Commons. Photo: Stewart Butterfield, Flickr

One in five adults in Central Florida reads at or below fifth grade level. The Adult Literacy league, now in in its 50th year, is on a mission to change that. Many of the league’s students are brand new arrivals to Florida, and English is not their first language. 

Gina Berko Solomon and Claudia Cardozo from the Adult Literacy League join us for a conversation about learning English and the need for more tutors. 

